Mississippi Conjure: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Kat and The Travelers: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Muppet Movie”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Skyline Harmony Chorus: Concert of four-part a cappella singing for women’s voices, 3:30 p.m., The Center, (434) 974-7756, free, donations appreciated.

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

