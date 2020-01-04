» Jack and the Me Offs with Xsmashcasters, Cream Dream and Latchkey Kids: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.

» Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: Latin and Gypsy rhumba guitar duo, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Paramount at the Movies Presents: “School of Rock”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

