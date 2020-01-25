» Son Little: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance.

» Ivan Appelrouth: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

» Mojo Pie: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Pianist John Mayhood in UVa Chamber Music Series: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance and students younger than 18.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

