» Gorrak with Ben FM, Gull, Dogf— and Space Saver: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.

» Prime: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

» Louis Smith: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

» Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6 and 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $10 ages 3 to 12.

» UVa Chamber Music Series with violinist Daniel Sender: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and free for students younger than 18 and UVa students who reserve seats in advance.

» “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Albemarle High School Players, 3 p.m., Albemarle High School auditorium, $10, $5 children and high school students.

» “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children.

» “Tigers Be Still”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

» “Spamalot”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.

» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

From staff reports

