» Gorrak with Ben FM, Gull, Dogf— and Space Saver: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
» Prime: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
» Louis Smith: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
» Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
» Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
» Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6 and 6:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $10 ages 3 to 12.
» UVa Chamber Music Series with violinist Daniel Sender: 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students and free for students younger than 18 and UVa students who reserve seats in advance.
» “Peter and the Starcatcher”: Albemarle High School Players, 3 p.m., Albemarle High School auditorium, $10, $5 children and high school students.
» “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players’ Mainstage in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children.
» “Tigers Be Still”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.
» “Spamalot”: Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, (434) 961-5376, $10, $6 seniors and students.
» Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.