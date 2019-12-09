» Llama Drama: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

» Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night: 8-10 p.m., Firefly, (434) 202-1050, free. Content is not always appropriate for all ages.

» Karaoke with Jen DVille: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

» Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

» ”Messiah” Sing-In: 52nd annual sing-in for vocalists and instrumentalists, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3052, $10, $5 students, listeners welcome. Bring your own score or borrow one at the event.

» Charlottesville Opera Presents: A Three Phantoms in Concert Christmas: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $250 gold circle with post-show reception with Phantoms, $44, $39, $29, $16.50 students, $11.50 ages 12 and younger.

» Blue Ridge Scottish Country Dancers: 6:30 p.m., parish hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy on Owensville Road, (434) 979-0939, beginners welcome, dancers welcome with or without partners, $5, first class free.

