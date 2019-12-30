First Night Virginia: 4 p.m. to midnight, downtown Charlottesville, (434) 975-8269, $18, $7 children, $43 family pack, prices will increase Monday.
New Year's Eve Extravaganza with No BS! Brass Band, The Falsies and Shagwuf: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $37, $33 advance. VIP pre-show package $50, while supplies last.
New Year's Eve with David Wax Museum with Charles Owens Trio featuring Adar: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $30, $27 advance. $45 VIP pre-show set and hang with David and Suz.
OASIX: New Year's Eve with The Chupacabras: 8 p.m., IX Art Park, 21 and older. Brightly colored island attire requested.
New Year's Eve with The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, $10.
Silent Disco: NYE: Hosted by Tom Tom Festival, Stay Charlottesville and Brasserie Saison, 10 p.m., Old Metropolitan Hall, $25, 21 and older.
New Year's Eve: King Golden Banshee from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Das Homage until closing, Tin Whistle Irish Pub (434) 202-8387, call for price.
New Year's Eve with Tyler Dick Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
