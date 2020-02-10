TUESDAY 2-11

Historic Backstage Tours: Noon and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Ross Mathews: "Name Drop" Tour: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $100 VIP, $40 day of show, $35 advance.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

 

