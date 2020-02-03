 

Ragged Mountain String Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Faust-Queyras-Melnikov Trio in Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student rush tickets. Latecomers cannot be seated until intermission.

 

 

