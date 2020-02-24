 

Mardi Gras with Mama Tried: With Jason Burke Band, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Jolie Fille for Mardi Gras: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

Venice Baroque Orchestra and mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg for Tuesday Evening Concert Series: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $39-$12, $5 student one-hour rush tickets.

 

