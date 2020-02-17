 

L.Y.A.O.: Kyle Kinane with Shane Torres: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $28 day of show, $25 advance.

Chimney Hollow: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Ragged Mountain String Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

 

