L.Y.A.O.: Kyle Kinane with Shane Torres: Presented by 97.5 3WV, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $28 day of show, $25 advance.
Chimney Hollow: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.