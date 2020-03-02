Fruition with Bryan Elijah Smith: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.
Orion Faruque: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Ragged Mountain String Band: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Renee Fleming: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $250 gold circle, $99.75, $74.75, $49.75.
New Works Festival: University of Virginia Department of Drama presents short plays written, directed, produced and performed by students, 8 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $5.
