Open Mic with Neal Goodloe: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Front Porch Night at Peloton Station with Rick Olivarez Trio: 7-9 p.m., Peloton Station, free.

Honky Tonk Holiday Party with Charlie and the 45s: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, $25, $20 advance.

Stray Fossa: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

”A Very Special Live Arts Special” with Kip McCharen: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: Class focuses on international rumba, open and gold figures, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

