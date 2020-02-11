The Wailers with The Oversteppers: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Danny Beirne Trio: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

The Mike Dillon Band: 8 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Paramount Presents: “The Doors — Break on Thru, A Celebration of Ray Manzarek in HD”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

”The Humans”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

