The following book-related events are planned for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches in the first week of the new year:
» 7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will talk about “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion” by Fannie Flagg. The book selection for the Feb. 6 meeting is “Warlight: A Novel” by Michael Ondaatje.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will discuss “Around the World in 80 Days” by Jules Verne. A volume of poetry by Wallace Stevens will be the selection for the Jan. 17 meeting; its title has yet to be announced.
