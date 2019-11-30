The following book-related events are planned for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches and other locations this week:
» 7 p.m. Monday at James River Brewery: James River Brewery Book Club members will discuss “Prodigal Summer” by Barbara Kingsolver as part of the Books on Tap series.
» 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Monday Night Book Group members will talk about “The Overstory” by Richard Powers. Newcomers are always welcome.
» 7 p.m. Thursday at Champion Brewing Company: The Books on Tap series will bring readers together to discuss “Holidays on Ice” by David Sedaris. Keep in mind that there will be no meeting in January. If you’d like to read ahead for the Feb. 6 meeting, “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones will be discussed.
» 7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will be selecting books to read and talk about in 2020. Bring up to two suggestions of books that have at least several copies in the JMRL collection. Group discussions are led by the members proposing the books.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will be talking about “Nine Stories” by J.D. Salinger.
» A memoir by University of Virginia professor Charlotte Matthews, the author of three poetry collections, will be published Thursday.
“Comes with Furniture and People,” set in Washington, D.C., follows a daughter’s attempts to reach a mother battling depression, as well as the daughter’s complex journey after her mother’s death, which includes stage-3 breast cancer, mastectomy and single motherhood.
Matthews is co-founder of Whistle Words, an organization that helps women in cancer treatment and those who have finished it reclaim their sense of self through writing.
» Chris Campanelli will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 7 p.m. Saturday for a evening of music.
Campanelli recently returned to Charlottesville after time spent in Vancouver, British Columbia. He has performed in The Hill and Wood and in Nettles. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.
» Unionville author Patricia Shirley will be at the James Madison Museum & Foundation in Orange at 2 p.m. Saturday to talk about “Memories from a Federal Working Girl.”
Shirley’s book traces her 40-year career in the federal government, which took her to agencies, branches of the military and the federal courts. Parking is available off Church Street. If possible, bring canned food items for Love Outreach or a monetary donation.
