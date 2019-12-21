Author and motivational speaker Mr. Alex-Zan has created and designed a new calendar of African American cultural events in and around Charlottesville.
Harambee Family Events, released Dec. 18, is filled with events taking place from January to December 2020. Taking its name from the Swahili word for “all pull together,” the new calendar focuses on inclusion, offering cultural events to help unify community members and help local residents communicate more effectively so they can create and maintain a positive environment for change and civility. Another goal for the calendar is to help strengthen family relationships and cultural awareness.
The new calendar will be available at schools, churches, businesses, clubs and organizations throughout Central Virginia and through social media. Sponsors include Charlottesville Area Transit, Wegmans, Blue Ridge Graphics, Carter Myers Automotive, University if Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Van Yahres Tree Company.
Chris Long and The Chris Long Foundation have donated 1,220 copies of “Little Joe Chickapig,” a children’s book by Chickapig game creator Brian Calhoun, to Charlottesville Boys & Girls Clubs, to all first-graders in Charlottesville City Schools and to Reach Out & Read Charlottesville.
The donation, a partnership between the two-time Super Bowl champion and the luthier and Rockbridge Guitar founder turned game developer and author, will make sure children will head home for holiday break with a new book to read. Long and Calhoun visited Cherry Avenue Boys & Girls Club of Charlottesville on Friday to present a reading of the book.
