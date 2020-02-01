The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches and other locations this week:
» 7 p.m. Monday at James River Brewery: Books on Tap participants will discuss “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Place a hold on a copy of the comedian’s book at jmrl.org, or get one at the front desk at Scottsville Library.
» 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Monday Night Book Group members will talk about “Two Years Before the Mast” by Richard Henry Dana Jr.
» 7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will discuss “Warlight: A Novel” by Michael Ondaatje.
» 7 p.m. Thursday at Champion Brewing Company: Books on Tap participants will talk about “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will discuss “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf.
» 3 p.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: “Seeds of Culture: Storytelling from Charlottesville’s Black History” will present professional storyteller Page Hill of Seeds of Culture, a Keswick native who will share stories of Charlottesville’s Black community and lead participants in a creative art project. The program is for ages 6 to adult.
“Half,” a new novel by author Sharon Harrigan, will be published in June. It follows identical twin sisters who go their separate ways with spouses and children until they reunite for their father’s funeral.
Harrigan, who teaches at WriterHouse, also is the author of “Playing with Dynamite: A Memoir,” and her work has appeared in The New York Times (Modern Love), Virginia Quarterly Review and Narrative.
Fluvanna County Library’s second Altered Book Exhibition will be accepting entries from March 16 to 21 at the library. Each needs top be accompanied by an entry form; the forms are available at the library.
The exhibit will be on view from March 23 to April 4. Members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite works; awards will be presented during a reception set for 1 p.m. April 4.
To create an entry, start with a book and reimagine it as a work of art; draw on the subject of the book as inspiration. For details, call (434) 589-1400.
