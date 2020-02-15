The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library: Members of Cooks with Books: A Cookbook Club will meet to share a potluck meal of dishes they’ve prepared from recipes in the month’s featured cookbook. Participants can look at the reference copy of the current program’s cookbook at the front desk and then copy the recipes they’d like to cook and bring to the meeting. Registration is required and begins again on April 1.
» Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club members will discuss “The Woman in the Dunes” by Kobo Abe.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will talk about “An Enemy of the People” by Henrico Iden.
» Noon Friday at Northside Library: Books Sandwiched In is a monthly program that includes a book review presented by a guest speaker. This time, the featured book is “The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation” by Barbara Wineapple.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library also will begin its Same Page program on Feb. 29, when library patrons can pick up free copies of “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson while they last. Each library branch will have a kickoff event.
Same Page gives residents a chance to read and discuss the same book — one that is written by an author scheduled to appear at the Virginia Festival of the Book.
Local readers will get an opportunity to meet the author, too. Woodson will be at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s V. Earl Dickinson Building at 6 p.m. March 18. The event is free; no registration is required.
Photographer Michael “Nick” Nichols has released a new book of photographs. “Wild,” which was designed by Yolanda Cuomo and published by Lammerhuber Editions in Austria, presents many of his favorite photographs from throughout his career in chronological order.
Nichols’ books is intended to be a companion to Melissa Harris’ “A Wild Life,” a biography of Nichols
Nichols is known especially for his award-winning work for National Geographic, and as a founder of the LOOK3 Festival of the Photograph.
Two Charlottesville residents, Valencia Robin and Brian Teare, have been named as finalists in the prestigious Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards.
The awards will be announced Saturday.
Teare is a finalist for the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, which comes with a $100,000 prize for his book “Doomstead Days.” Robin is a finalist for the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, which brings a $10,000 prize, for “Ridiculous Light.”
Cristina Rivera Garza will present a reading at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Rotunda Multipurpose Room at the University of Virginia.
The award-winning author, translator and critic is the only two-time winner of the International Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz Prize. Rivera Garza is Distinguished Professor in Hispanic Studies and director of the Ph.D. in Creative Writing in Spanish at the University of Houston.
The Charlottesville Reading Series will present a reading by poet Jeffrey Thomson and novelist Liza Nash Taylor at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Taylor, a Virginia native, lives in Keswick in an old farmhouse that serves as a setting for her novels. Thomson, author of nine books, is a poet, memoirist, translator and editor. Learn more at readingseries.org.
