The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss “Winesburg, Ohio” by Sherwood Anderson. The book to be discussed at the Feb. 3 meeting will be “Two Years Before the Mast” by Richard Henry Dana Jr. Newcomers are welcome at all meetings.
» 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will talk about “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. A book by Ernest Hemingway will be discussed during the Feb. 12 meeting. New members are always welcome.
