The following book-related events are planned for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Adult Anime Club meets to watch and discuss anime. The club is for ages 18 and older.
» 6 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Green Pen Poets will meet to respond to each other’s poetry, share poems by favorite writers and discuss the art and craft of poetry. The supportive critique workshop is for ages 18 and older.
Author M.K. England, branch manager of Scottsville Library, has two local book release parties this week for her second novel, “Spellhacker.”
Look for local release parties at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crozet Library and at 2 p.m. Saturday at Baine’s Books & Coffee in Scottsville.
“Spellhacker,” a young adult novel published by Harper Teen (HarperCollins Publishers), blends high-tech and magic genres to tell the story of Diz and her three best friends, who end up trying to unravel a conspiracy and save the world.
Another book release party is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Richmond’s Fountain Bookstore.
England, author of “The Disasters,” loves Star Wars, video games, gardening and D&D.
Historian A. Wilson Greene, author of “A Campaign of Giants — The Battle for Petersburg, Volume1: From the Crossing of the James to the Crater,” will speak at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Small Special Collections Library’s auditorium at the University of Virginia.
“The Battle of the Crater” is the John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History’s 2019-2020 Crozet Lecture. Copies of Greene’s new book will be available for purchase, and there will be an opportunity to meet Greene and get copies of the book signed after the event.
The event is free, and registration is not required in advance.
Author Elaine Bamford will be at New Dominion Bookshop during Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday for a book launch for “A Cup of Loving Kindness,” her new children’s book.
For detail, dial (434) 295-2552 or visit ndbookshop.com/events/a-cup-of-loving-kindness-launch-and-storytime/.
Chickapig board game creator Brian Calhoun released a new book Wednesday.
“Little Joe Chickapig: A Story About Following Your Dreams” was written by Calhoun and illustrated by Calhoun and Pat Bradley.
The rhyming picture book is available nationally, both online and in brick-and-mortar bookstores.
