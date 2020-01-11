The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Live Poets, Too, members will meet to share their own original poetry and listen to poems written by others. Writing prompts will be provided if there’s enough interest. The group is for ages 18 and older.
» 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Ernest Hemingway.
» Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club members will talk about “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew Sullivan.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will talk about selected poems by Wallace Stevens.
» Noon Friday at Northside Library: Books Sandwiched In participants will hear a guest speaker’s review of “Losing Earth: A Recent History” by Nathaniel Rich. It’s not necessary to have read the book to attend the program.
Charlottesville author Ellie White’s new work, “and for too long after,” blends poetry and memoir. The book, published by Unforgettable Press, is available in paperback and as an e-book.
The story begins as two sisters meet in a diner and the elder sister discovers her first gray hair. The discovery launches a series of stories and poems from a narrator who didn’t expect to see adulthood as a result of mental illness.
Radio host and author Diane Rehm, a four-decade veteran of NPR and host of the On My Mind podcast, will be at the Paramount Theater at 7 p.m. April 9 as part of a program with author John Grisham. The event, which will be presented in partnership with New Dominion Bookshop, will focus on her new book, which comes out on Feb. 4.
“When My Time Comes” explores the right-to-die movement from a variety of medical, legal, ethical and human perspectives. Rehm sought to understand the arguments from all sides after her husband’s slow, painful death in a hospital a few years ago.
