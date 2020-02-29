The following book-related events will take place at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches and other locations this week:
• 7 p.m. Monday at James River Brewery: The monthly Books on Tap book discussion will focus on "Brown Girl Dreaming" by Jacqueline Woodson, this year's Same Page selection. Don't forget to place a copy of the book on hold at jmrl.org, or stop by Scottsville Library to get one.
• 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Monday Night Book Group members will discuss "Brown Girl Dreaming." Newcomers always are welcome.
• 7 p.m. Thursday at Champion Brewing Company: Books on Tap participants will talk about "Brown Girl Dreaming."
• 7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: Thursday Night Book Discussion Group members will discuss "Brown Girl Dreaming."
• 10 a.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: Literary Masterpieces Book Group members will talk about "First Love and Other Stories" by Ivan Turgenev.
“If We Were Giants,” a new book by Dave Matthews and Clete Barrett Smith, will be published Tuesday by Disney-Hyperion. The book is illustrated by Antonio Javier Caparo.
Written for ages 8 to 12, “If We Were Giants” follows the adventures of Kirra, who lives in a community inside a dormant volcano. She is in training to become a storyteller like her father.
New York Times bestselling author Ann Patchett will be at New Dominion Bookshop for a Meet & Greet event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She will sign copies of “The Dutch House” and her seven previous novels that have been purchased at New Dominion Bookshop. Her other novels are “The Patron Saint of Liars,” “The Magician’s Assistant,” “Bel Canto,” “Taft,” “State of Wonder,” “Run” and “Commonwealth.”
Patchett also is the author of three nonfiction books. Her awards include the PEN/Faulkner Award and the Orange Prize for Fiction.
The inaugural performance of “Needville,” a play based on poet and author Sara Robinson’s recently published book of poetry, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Monroe Room at The Colonnades Senior Living Community. A champagne reception will follow.
“Needville” is about the effects of coal mining on the people and landscape of Southwest Virginia. Tom Evans, a New York director, will lead the production.
Author Bruce Holsinger, Kent Memorial Professor of English at the University of Virginia, will speak at the Friends of the Library meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna County Library.
Holsinger will talk about his latest novel, “The Gifted School.” His previous books include two historical novels, “Burnable Book” and “The Invention of Fire.” Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Holsinger also will speak later this month at the Virginia Festival of the Book. At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, a team of helpers will be available to answer questions about the festival and guide people through the festival’s website.
Author Thomas Travisano will present a book reading and signing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Dominion Bookshop. Viking recently published “Love Unknown: The Life and Worlds of Elizabeth Bishop,” his new biography of poet Elizabeth Bishop.
Travisano, emeritus professor of English at Hartwick College, is the founding president of the Elizabeth Bishop Society, author of “Elizabeth Bishop: Her Artistic Development” and principal editor of “Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell.”
At 5 p.m. Monday, Liberation and Freedom Day events will include a presentation in the Small Special Collections Library’s auditorium.
Professor and archivist Ervin Jordan, one of the Nau Center’s affiliated faculty members, will talk about the library’s collections relating to the Union occupation of Charlottesville and the start of the emancipation of enslaved citizens on March 3, 1865.
William Kurtz will talk about the ongoing Black Virginians in Blue research project and the portions of the Nau Collection that pertain to the history of emancipation and black military service during the Civil War. Learn more at naucenter.as.virginia.edu/2020-freedom-and-liberation-day.
Historian and author John Gilbert McCurdy will discuss his new book, “Quarters: The Accommodation of the British Army and the Coming of the American Revolution,” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Kenwood.
McCurdy takes a closer look at the Quartering Act of 1765, misunderstandings about the act that persist and the ways in which lessons about accommodating British troops affected Americans’ sense of place long after the Revolutionary War.
Books will be sold and signed after the talk.
The event is free, but reservations are required. Find details at monticello.org/exhibits-events/calendar-of-events/details/book-talk-quarters-by-john-Gilbert-mccurdy/2020-03-05/.
