The following events are scheduled for Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» 6 p.m. Monday at Scottsville Library: Growing Your Story Idea will bring in author M.K. England to lead an interactive workshop on nurturing the seeds ot story ideas and turning them into fully fleshed-out ideas. Walk-ins are welcome.
» 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Adult Anime Club for ages 18 and older will meet to watch and discuss anime. The next meeting is on Dec. 8.
» 7 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: Wednesday Evening Book Group members will discuss “A Land More Kind Than Home” by Wiley Cash. The group will not meet in December.
» Noon Thursday at Central Library: Brown Baggers Book Club members will talk about “ThereThere” by Tommy Orange. Members will meet Dec. 19 to select more books to read.
» 6 p.m. Thursday at Nothside Library: Green Pen Poets will meet for a supportive critique workshop for adult poets ages 18 and older at all experience levels.
» 10 a.m. Friday at Crozet Library: The Writing Life Stories Workshop, presented by Charlottesville Life Stories, focuses on the process and the importance of capturing your life story. There will be mini writing exercises designed to get people ages 18 and older motivated and excited about writing their own histories. Registration is required.
Author Gregory Orr will present a reading and book signing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Dominion Bookshop. His memoir, “The Blessing,” recently was reissued by Milkweed Editions. Orr also is the author of 12 poetry collections and several books of essays and criticism.
Orr taught for more than 40 years at the University of Virginia; while there, he founded the MFA program and served as its first director. He has received an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For details, visit ndbook shop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.
The Virginia Belles, the University of Virginia’s oldest all-female a cappella group, will present a concert at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Dominion Bookshop.
The singers will present works from their fall repertoire. The ensemble has been around for four decades now, and along the way, the singers have performed at official UVa events, charity events and all kinds of other occasions. For details, call (434) 295-2552.
The Highland Book Club’s November meeting gets started at 6 p.m. Wednesday at James Monroe’s Highland.
Highland guide Emily Stanfill will lead a discussion of “The Cooking Gene” by Michael W. Twitty. To reserve your space, email museumshop@highland.org.
Shakespeare on the Lawn, directed by second-year UVa student Lydia Smith, will perform selected scenes from William Shakespeare’s works during the fall Shakespeare Reading Series event at New Dominion Bookshop. The event is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
The student-run theater troupe, founded in 1995, produces plays each year at and near UVa. It’s free, and everyone is welcome.
Poets Jillian Weise and Lindsay Stuart Hill will read from their work at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop.
Weise, an associate professor of creative writing at Clemson University, is a poet, performance artist and disability rights advocate.
Poems by Hill, a Charlottesville-based writer and editor, have appeared in Ploughshares, The Southern Review, Bellevue Literary Review and Barrow Street. While at UVa, where she earned her MFA, she was the recipient of the Academy of American Poets Prize. Finishing Line Press published her chapbook, “One Life,” and her full-length poetry manuscript has been a finalist for both the BOAAT Book Prize and the National Poetry Series.
Rockfish River Valley Writers is accepting submissions for its second writing contest through March 27, 2020.
Stories, essays, poems and tales about, related to or identified with the Old Wintergreen area of Nelson County’s Rockfish River Valley are welcomed. There will be 10 gifts of $10 for the best entries. The first-place winner will receive $50 and an offer to publish his or her book.
The 2019 winner was “Little Girl” by Sandy Clarke of Arrington, whose book, “The Songs of Life,” can be found at amazon.com.
For complete contest guidelines, email rockfishrivervalleywriters@mail.com.
