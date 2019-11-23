The following book-related events are scheduled at Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches this week:
» Noon Monday at Nelson Memorial Library: Brown Bag Book Club members will meet. Book choices will be determined by the group.
» 1 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: Mystery Book Group members will discuss “Turn of Mind” by Alice LaPlante. Next month’s meeting, on Dec. 10, will include a screening of the 1974 film version of “Murder on the Orient Express.”
» 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion Group members will talk about “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger. New members are welcomed, and light refreshments will be available.
Author John Stith will lead a special children’s storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Dominion Bookshop. He will read from “The Climbing Tree,” his picture book for children.
The book follows Little Brother as he tries to do everything his Big Brother does, sharing timeless messages about growing up, sibling rivalry and love between brothers.
Stith, who lives in Southern California, practiced law in Washington, D.C., before relocating to Charlottesville.
