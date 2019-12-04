This week’s Buzz Bites offers all kinds of festive options, from a beer release party and pig roast to a monthly community breakfast tradition to a Norwegian celebration.
Concealed Darkness — and pig
Blue Mountain Barrel House is the place to catch the 2019 Concealed Darkness Release Party and Pig Roast, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Greg Ward, The BLNDRS and BigFoot County will perform for a celebration featuring the once-a-year Reserve edition of the popular imperial stout. You’ll get the chance to sample Dark Hollow brewed with double the roast barley, chocolate malt and oats; it has been aging for a full year in barrels from Buffalo Trace Distillery, making the most of distillery and brewing magic.
In addition to roast pig, the meal will offer several different sauces created with Concealed Darkness and its variants. Look for smoked chicken, collards and kale, red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, cornbread and rolls on the menu.
Get all the particulars online at bluemountainbarrel.com or dial (434) 263-4002.
Breakfast with neighbors
You’ll need some energy to face the holiday shopping crowds and vie for parking spaces, so fuel up with a neighborly breakfast first. Rockfish Valley Community Center will serve its monthly Community Breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s a chance to catch up with new and old friends and start the weekend on a pleasant note. Get all the details at rockfishcc.org or (434) 361-0100.
Julfest and you
If you’re in the mood for a Scandinavian holiday open house, head to Mobius Keramikk at 1740 Broadway St. for Julfest No. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. That’s where you’ll dig in to a spread of meats, cheeses and Norwegian baked treats.
There will be violin music by Morgan Ashcom, Irish music by Dusty Hedgehog and artistry by Margaret Midas, the Rogue Agent Aerialist. Decipher Brewing will unveil its new beer stein.
Christina Osheim will present her ceramics and teaching studio; look for 2C Glasswork and metalwork by Lauren Darnley. For details, go to mobiuskeramikk.com/julfest.
Announcing Camp Champion
Champion Brewing Company and Champion Hospitality Group are teaming up to present a new farm brewery and tasting room, which is slated for an April opening date.
Camp Champion will be at 2001 Earlysville Road, overlooking the Rivanna Reservoir on a 3.27-acre peninsula. It’ll have a summer camp vibe, offering small-batch beers flavored with persimmons, pawpaws and herbs grown on the farm — plus Champion’s flagship beers.
Beer lovers can look forward to spending time outdoors with some fresh local brews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.