This week’s Buzz Bites sets the table for starting the weekend with a delectable choice of fish or chicken.
Winner, finner
Pilgrim Baptist Church will serve fish dinners and chicken dinners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the church at 211 Albemarle St.
Each dinner is $10 and comes with two sides. Options include green beans, macaroni and cheese and potato salad.
Enjoy the meal and the fellowship in person, or call (434) 296-3577 to order in advance. You can pick up meals to take home, and church members will deliver orders within a 5-mile radius of the church.
New rewards app
Duck Donuts is unveiling a new point-based loyalty program to help send customers home with free doughnuts and coffee. Duck Donuts Rewards, powered by LevelUp, can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play.
Customers using the app accumulate five points for each dollar they spend. Other perks include getting a free doughnut for one’s birthday. Find out more at duckdonuts.com/rewards.
A brisket in your basket
If you love corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, order a brined, raw brisket from JM Stock Provisions to cook at home. The meat comes with a spice kit and cooking instructions.
The meat is $14.99 per pound. To ask questions or place orders, call (434) 244-2480.
Box lunches
It’s not too soon to place your orders for fried chicken box lunches from the Madison County Woman’s Club, which will deliver the lunches to nearby businesses on March 13. If you won’t be having lunch with your coworkers that day, it’s also possible to order your own box to pick up.
The club will use the proceeds for outreach projects, including scholarships and donations to area food banks.
Each lunch is $9. Place orders by calling Katie at (540) 718-3512 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays by March 9.
Seafood for Lent
Bonefish Grill is serving up options to make observing Lent easier for fish fans.
Its Fish Frydays options include the Angler’s Catch, which features hand-battered tempura-style crispy cod, shrimp and hush puppies served on a bed of French fries. The meal, which comes with house-made coleslaw and cocktail and tartar sauces on the side, is $18.99.
The restaurant also suggests its Ocean Mixed Grill three-course tasting experience during lent. Designed as a dinner for two for $49, the meal includes a Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer, a fresh house or Caesar salad, three side dishes and four wood-grilled seafood selections.
Get more details at bonefishgrill.com.
