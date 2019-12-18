This week’s Buzz Bites serve up some Christmas season cheer with a new cocktail, a toast to the wassail tradition and an afternoon of holiday songs and pie.
Jingle all the way
Bold Rock Hard Cider will present its Jingle Juice Cocktail Release Party and Steal the Pint Event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
This particular cocktail contains cider but no spirits; you’ll taste Bold Rock White Cranberry, lime and mint, and the drink will be garnished with a mint sprig, a lime wedge and sugar-dusted cranberries.
While supplies last, each guest who purchases a beverage will receive a limited-edition holiday-themed glass to take home.
Dig out your favorite ugly sweater for the contest; prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place knitwear disasters. Horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m.; during those hours, you’ll also be able to hear some live music.
The festivities are free. Learn more at boldrock.com.
Wassail wonders
Potter’s Craft Cider is welcoming visitors to its sixth annual Wassail, which will be the first in its new tasting room. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, you’ll find fire pits, live music and seasonal sing-alongs.
The Wassail King and Wassail Queen will be crowned. Blue Ridge Irish Music School will lead the singing.
Hot mulled cider will be the wassail sipped to toast the trees in keeping with a medieval Christmas tradition intended to ensure an ample cider apple harvest in the coming year.
An upper-crust celebration
If you enjoy listening to the vocal stylings of Mojo Pie throughout the year, be sure to plan for the Mojo Sweet Potato Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share.
Glass House Winery will present the event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Doors will open at noon, and picnics are welcome; just do not bring any alcohol.
It’s an opportunity to take part in providing both the dessert and the entertainment. Plan on bringing your favorite sweet or savory pies to share, and get ready to sing favorite Christmas songs with Susan Munson, Anne O’Brien, Doug Bishop, Frank Bechter and Sam Johnston.
There’s no cover. Learn more at glasshousewinery.com.
