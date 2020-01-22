This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a one-night-only memory lane of munchies to mark a 20th anniversary and adds a braised lamb meal with a layered salad.

Throwback Thursday

On Thursday evening, Bonefish Grill will serve a best-of lineup of past and present appetizers, entrees and cocktails to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Options for the evening include Saucy Shrimp, Applewood Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, Bang Bang Shrimp, Macadamia Nut Mahi-Mahi, Fontina Pork Chop and Blackened Salmon Pasta.

The cocktail lineup includes the Glowfish martini, with Absolut vodka, Blue Curaçao liqueur, fresh lime and pineapple juice, served with a glow-in-the-dark bracelet; Bonefish Martini, an original menu item with Absolut vodka, sparkling wine and a splash of cranberry juice garnished with an orange twist; and the Parkers Margarita, a founders’ favorite of freshl squeezed orange juice and Grand Marnier.

Winter menu for cooking class

If you’re settling into a winter-weather menu rut after the holidays, a new local cooking class offers some fresh ideas. “Lamb & White Beans,” set for 7 p.m. Monday at Mona Lisa Pasta, will be presented by Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary and Jim Winecoff of Mona Lisa Pasta.

The class will learn how to make a layered kale and farro salad and braise lamb shanks in red wine before pairing them with herbs and white beans. Dessert will be a cranberry cake with cassis glaze.

The class is $68. Reservations are required, so call (434) 295-2494 or (434) 974-7444.

