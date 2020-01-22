This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a one-night-only memory lane of munchies to mark a 20th anniversary and adds a braised lamb meal with a layered salad.
Throwback Thursday
On Thursday evening, Bonefish Grill will serve a best-of lineup of past and present appetizers, entrees and cocktails to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Options for the evening include Saucy Shrimp, Applewood Bacon-Wrapped Scallops, Bang Bang Shrimp, Macadamia Nut Mahi-Mahi, Fontina Pork Chop and Blackened Salmon Pasta.
The cocktail lineup includes the Glowfish martini, with Absolut vodka, Blue Curaçao liqueur, fresh lime and pineapple juice, served with a glow-in-the-dark bracelet; Bonefish Martini, an original menu item with Absolut vodka, sparkling wine and a splash of cranberry juice garnished with an orange twist; and the Parkers Margarita, a founders’ favorite of freshl squeezed orange juice and Grand Marnier.
Winter menu for cooking class
If you’re settling into a winter-weather menu rut after the holidays, a new local cooking class offers some fresh ideas. “Lamb & White Beans,” set for 7 p.m. Monday at Mona Lisa Pasta, will be presented by Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary and Jim Winecoff of Mona Lisa Pasta.
The class will learn how to make a layered kale and farro salad and braise lamb shanks in red wine before pairing them with herbs and white beans. Dessert will be a cranberry cake with cassis glaze.
The class is $68. Reservations are required, so call (434) 295-2494 or (434) 974-7444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.