This week’s Buzz Bites will start with meatballs and jump ahead to the intersection of sculpture and cocktails.
International meatballs
Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary and Jim Winecoff of Mona Lisa Pasta will team up to present “Meatballs Galore” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mona Lisa Pasta. The participation-style class will teach students how to cook Swedish meatballs with lingonberries, Thai meatballs in lettuce cups, small Italian meatballs (polpettes) in tomato sauce and teriyaki meatballs finished on the grill.
The class is $68. Reservations are required, so call (434) 295-2494 to save your space. And while you’re signing up, consider registering for the Jan. 27 “Lamb & White Beans” class, which will send students home with the know-how to create a layered kale and farro salad, braised lamb with white beans and cranberry cake with cassis glaze.
Critters made of clay
IX Art Park will present Crafts & Cocktails at 8 p.m. Friday. If you’re planning a girls’ night out or a date night, here’s your chance to chill out with cocktails and art.
Teaching artist Joe Vena will show participants how to create little animals from modeling clay. All the materials and tools will be provided.
Admission is free; materials are prices a la carte, so you can make your selections Friday when you get there. The event is for ages 18 and older. Learn more at ixartpark.org/events/crafts-cocktails-january.
Breaking and sharing bread
During January, Charlottesville’s Great Harvest Bread Cafe will donate a loaf of its Great Harvest Bread to The Haven for each loaf of Honey Whole Wheat bread sold.
Great Harvest Bread contains only five ingredients — freshly stone-ground milled wheat, yeast, honey, salt and water.
The bakery also will be helping the Salvation Army. For all Knead & Sip classes you and your friends take in January, 20% of the cost of the class will be donated to the Salvation Army’s Soup Kitchen.
The evening classes for groups of 10 or more include tours of the mill room, information about gluten and the role it plays in baking, a chance to knead a loaf of bread or create “bready bears” or other artistic edibles, and a chance to try some sandwiches on Great Harvest’s breads.
Learn more about both programs at greatharvestcville.com.
