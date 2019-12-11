This week’s Buzz Bites will serve up a seasonal doughnut in mint condition, good news for a Barboursville wine and some last-minute ideas for festive lunches with your friends before everybody starts squeezing in those final vacation days.
Hand off the holiday baking
Duck Donuts is serving its made-to-order seasonal doughnut flavors through Dec. 31.
The mint icing, crushed peppermint topping and sweet holly berry candy are back, and other festive options include chocolate icing with chopped bacon, vanilla with raspberry drizzle and glazed with holiday-style sprinkles.
If you need something to drink with your doughnut selections, Duck Donuts has brought back its Winter Roast coffee, a medium blend with butterscotch, hazelnut and whiskey. Look for the cinnamon-dusted Vanilla Latte, a Peppermint Mocha topped with crushed peppermints and a chocolate drizzle, and the Salted Caramel Mocha, which comes with caramel drizzles.
And if someone you know needs some cheering up, remember that Duck Donuts offers delivery. Just go to the online ordering platform at duckdonuts.olo.com.
Wine accolades
Wine Enthusiast has selected Barboursville Vineyards’ Viognier Reserve 2017 as one of its 100 Best Wines of 2019. It’s the only Virginia vintage on the list, and the only Viognier, to boot.
If you’re planning to make holiday dinner reservations at Palladio Restaurant, expect to see it with chef Spencer Crawford’s food pairings on the Christmas and New Year’s Eve menus.
For Christmas dining, the Viognier is served with seared North Carolina tuna, roast fingerling potatoes, oil-cured black olives, frisee, red onion, capers and preserved lemon. The New Year’s Eve menu pairs it with scallops and trout caviar mousseline, fried salsify and lemon creme fraiche. For restaurant reservations, call Palladio at (540) 832-7848 or use the online reservation form at bbvwine.com.
If you’re considering a bottle or two of the feted Viognier for hostess gifts, order it before Dec. 31 by calling (540) 832-3824. The price actually went down, to $19.99.
Holiday luncheon options
If you’ve been stressing about how to get your department together for lunch before everyone starts taking off for the holidays, consider making reservations for your team at one of Graves’ Mountain Lodge’s upcoming luncheons.
Options include the Country Ham and Roast Turkey Luncheon at noon Friday for $25 per person, plus tax and gratuity. There will be hot and cold side dishes, beverages, homemade rolls and dessert.
The Roast Turkey Luncheon begins at noon Sunday for $18.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and the Holiday Roast Turkey Luncheon starts at noon Tuesday, also for $18.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
If dinner is more your style, the Rib-Eye Steak & Fried Shrimp Dinner is at 6 p.m. Tuesday for $35.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
For each of these events, children ages 6 to 14 get in for half price, and those ages 5 and younger eat for free.
There’s another option for families with children, and for your young-at-heart colleagues — the Big Breakfast with Santa, which is from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. For $12.95, replace visions of sugarplums for a while with bacon, sausage links, sausage gravy, grits, fried apples, scrambled eggs, French toast, home-fried potatoes, biscuits, fruits, toasted rolls, pastries and more. Stick around to make gingerbread houses at 10:30 a.m. Make your reservations by calling (540) 923-4231.
Winery open house
Reynard Florence Vineyard in Barboursville is presenting its annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
There will be live holiday music, refreshments and new artworks on display. A special tasting will give visitors a change to sample limited-production wines.
For details, email info@reynardflorence.com.
