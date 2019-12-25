This week’s Buzz Bites include the remaining dates in Nelson 151’s 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser and a few suggestions for holiday beverages to enjoy during the final week of the year.
A toast to teamwork
Nelson 151, an organization that unites six wineries, four breweries and two cideries on Route 151 in Nelson County, is going strong in its 10th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser. This year’s beneficiary is the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
To help the fire company, all you have to do is stop by the Nelson 151 member venue of the day, because a portion of the day’s sales will go toward the fundraiser’s donation.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
» Thursday: Devils Backbone Brewing Company
» Friday: Blue Mountain Brewery
» Saturday: Cardinal Point Winery
» Sunday: Brewing Tree Beer Company
» Monday: Bold Rock Hard Cider
» Tuesday: Blue Toad Hard Cider
» Jan. 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery
» Jan. 2: Hill Top Berry Farm
» Jan. 3: Flying Fox Vineyard
» Jan. 4: Silverback Distillery
After all the revelry, a check will be presented to the fire company on Jan. 13. Get all the details at nelson15.com.
Cocktails with kombucha
New Year’s Eve is almost here, and if you’re tired of the same old mixers, think about trying something new.
Blue Ridge Bucha is suggesting a couple of holiday drinks featuring Virginia-made kombucha flavors that offer an alternative to the sugary sodas and juices found in many of your favorite cocktails and pair well with Central Virginia-made spirits and an organic wine from a woman-owned company that can be purchased in Charlottesville. An added bonus: they’re easy to prepare.
Spicy Rum & Ginger
» 1 ounce Vitae Spirits Golden Rum
» 2.5 ounces Blue Ridge Bucha KombuChai
» 0.5 ounce Blue Ridge Bucha Ginger
Double Sparkling Wine
» 2 ounces Pares Balta Organic Cava, a Spanish sparkling wine from Market Street Wine
» 2 ounces Blue Ridge Bucha Jasmine Grape
Learn more at blueridgebucha.com.
Tin Whistle closing
Tin Whistle Irish Pub, home of the popular Duel Chef Showdown dinner series and spirited St. Patrick’s Day parties, will open its doors for the last time on New Year’s Eve. Here’s your chance to toast the new year at 7 p.m. Tuesday, which is when midnight arrives in Dublin.
King Golden Banshee will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. to help ring in the new year on Dublin’s schedule, and then Das Homage will perform until the year draws to a close in the States.
