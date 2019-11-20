This week’s Buzz Bites include the anticipation of a new restaurant at The Shops at Stonefield, the return of a popular local feast and bake sale of Greek specialties, and a cooking class that’ll raise your Super Bowl snack game.
Matchbox is coming
Matchbox, which will be opening this fall at The Shops at Stonefield, is bringing wood-fired pizzas, mini-burgers and an “unlimited brunch” that has been popular with diners in Washington, D.C.
The local operator will be Maurice Kelly, a former naval intelligence officer who has a background in management consulting and cyber security.
The restaurant will offer casual dining in a 130-seat, 4,038-square-foot space. Look for specialty cocktails, local beers and wines, and regular opportunities to support local charities.
Greek Fest is back
Part of the proceeds from this year’s fall edition of Greek Fest will go to the Salvation Army, so bring your friends and plan to eat heartily.
Head to the Hellenic Center at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church at 100 Perry Drive from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to enjoy lunch or dinner of Greek salad, Greek-style green beans, beverage, cookie and your choice of entree. The traditional meal comes with pastichio and spanakopita; the vegetarian plate features spanakopita and rice dolmades.
The meal is $15; wine is available by the glass for $5.
The bake sale offers you the chance to take popular pastries and breads home. Plan on eating some now and tucking some in the freezer to impress your Thanksgiving guests.
Options will include baklava, kataifi, diples, ergolavos, karithopita, koulourakia, galatoboureko, halvah, finikia (melomakarona), kourambiedes, tsourekia, spanakopita and both meat and vegetarian versions of dolmades.
For pepperoni roll lovers
If you love fresh mozzarella cheese and homemade dough, DuCard Vineyards will present a cooking class with you in mind at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Pepperoni Rolls and Bites will include a quick overview of making fresh mozzarella and the basics of making your own dough. While the dough rises, students will eat some fresh pepperoni rolls from Hobby Hill Farm. Then it’ll be time to assemble and bake.
The class is $42; Wine Club members get a 15% discount. The organizers recommend bringing a container with you to take rolls and bites home with you, which means that once your family and buddies find out you can make these treats, you’ll be their best friend when tailgates, playoffs, award shows and other noshing opportunities arrive. Get all the details at ducardvineyards.com or call (540) 923-4206.
Passport to local flavors
City Select offers a new edition of its Craft Beverages of the Blue Ridge guide, and it features a new regional passport program designed to put local and regional breweries, cideries and distilleries in the spotlight.
Participants ages 21 and older collect stamps in their new passports each time they visit one of the 18 venues, and once they collect the sixth stamp, the completed passport can be redeemed for glassware.
The sites include Basic City Beer Company, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Blue Mountain Brewery and Restaurant, Blue Ridge Bucha, Decipher Brewing Company, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Devils Backbone Distilling Company, North American Sake Brewery, Pro Re Nata Brewery, Ragged Branch Distillery, Seven Arrows Brewing Company, South Street Brewery, Starr Hill Brewery, Virginia Distillery Company, Vitae Spirits, Wild Wolf Brewing Company’s Nellysford and Charlottesville locations and Wood Ridge Farm Brewery. Learn more at cityselectusa.com or call (434) 220-0020.
