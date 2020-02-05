This week’s Buzz Bites events are serving up some inspired local pairings — chili with wine, beer with books, craft beverage colleagues with Downtown Mall revelers, and cider with accolades.
Chili at Burnley
Burnley Vineyards in Barboursville will present its 2020 Chili Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. While you’re trying a cup of Dawn’s chili — which, like admission, is free — you can choose from among 14 different wines that will be available for tasting for $5 per person.
Get all the details at burnleywines.com; it’s also easy to email burnleywines@gmx.com or call (434) 960-4411.
Read ’em and sip
When Pro Re Nata Brewery presents a Books & Brews event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, author Russ Eanes will be there to talk about “The Walk of a Lifetime.” His book describes his six-week journey hiking 500 miles on the Camino de Santiago trail.
Along the way, Eanes discovered warm hospitality, made new friends among fellow pilgrims and savored the late-winter and early-spring beauty of the Pyrenees.
The Book & Brews series, made possible by Gaines Group Architects, is presented by radio station WMRA, which collaborates with Pro Re Nata in Crozet and Pale Fire Brewing Company in Harrisonburg to bring people together to meet authors from around the corner and around the world.
Taste of Nelson 29
The craft beverage-making members of Nelson 29 usually tempt Charlottesville fans south on U.S. 29 with their locally made libations and picturesque Nelson County views.
On Friday, however, Nelson 29 will be bringing the fun up the road to Charlottesville.
From 5 to 9 p.m., the best of Blue Mountain Barrel House, Virginia Distillery Company, Mountain Cove Vineyards, Lovingston Winery and DelFosse Vineyard & Winery will be available at 102 Fifth St. SE. It’s an opportunity to try beers, wines and whisky made by neighbors.
There’s a $5 entry fee, which also stays local; 100% will go toward efforts to reserve the historic Crozet Tunnel.
A toast to quality
Albemarle CiderWorks’ Harrison Cider has been honored by the 2020 Good Food Awards in San Francisco. Owner Charlotte Shelton attended the Jan. 17 event to bring home the accolade.
The Good Food Awards recognize safe working environments, commitments to keeping soil healthy and efforts to create wholesome foods free of genetically modified ingredients.
Harrison Cider is made from Harrison apples, which has been lauded as possibly America’s best cider variety. Albemarle CiderWorks gets much of its fruit from its sister business, Vintage Virginia Apples, deepening the local ties.
The local cidery was among 320 finalists in 17 categories drawn from more than 2,000 total entries.
