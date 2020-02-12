This week’s Buzz Bites options are serving up not only Valentine’s Day Weekend delights, but also charitable efforts to make sure everyone eats.
Wine and chocolate
The latest Fralin After Five event, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, will feature four Early Mountain Vineyards wine selections paired with Gearharts chocolates. Tina Hashemi will serve up the live jazz. Tastings are $10, and the event is for ages 21 and older.
At Valley Road Vineyards
A vertical wine tasting of flights of Valley Road Vineyards’ Meritage and Petit Verdot wines will be paired with tasting bites by chef Mark Gresge of l’etoile from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Valley Road Vineyards in Afton.
The event is $85 per person, and reservations are required; go to valleyroadvineyards.com/event/meritage-petit-verdot-vertical-tasting-with-food-pairings-from-letoile/. It’s for guests ages 21 and older.
Romantic dinner and stay
Boar’s Head Resort is offering a Valentine’s Weekend Package that includes an overnight stay and a romantic dinner at The Mill Room Restaurant. Packages, which begin at $250, include accommodations for Friday or for both Friday and Saturday; once you’ve booked your room, call The Mill Room at (434) 972-2230 to make your dinner reservations.
Replace chocolate with doughnuts
If you prefer your chocolate in the form of icing with a strawberry drizzle, Duck Donuts has a treat just for you in its Love Assortment box of Valentine’s Day-themed doughnuts, which will be available through Sunday.
Look for a doughnut topped with Nutella and a savory vanilla-iced version topped with sprinkles and a candied rose. If you’re in a hurry to bring warm treats to your valentine, go to duckdonuts.olo.com to order a Love Assortment box ahead of time.
At Red Pump Kitchen
Red Pump Kitchen will be serving a four-course tasting menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for $65 per person.
After beet ravioli, Goat Lady chèvre and savory granola, the first course will be a choice of golden potato soup with cauliflower, roasted garlic and chive oil; haricot vert salad with burrata, preserved lemon, Marcona almond and carrot top pesto; or artichoke toast with whipped ricotta, melted leeks and braised Swiss chard.
The second course choices are Love Letter Pasta with braised short rib, tomato confit, cipollini and Grana Padano; pan-seared salmon with root vegetable mash, Brussels sprouts and champagne butter; and Anton Mills Farro Piccolo with oyster mushrooms, aged pecorino, red beet and frisee.
Dessert options are date cake with ginger gelato and coconut snow and bombolini with mixed-berry compote and chocolate ganache.
At Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyard
Pippin Hill’s latest menu specials include monkfish served with asparagus, Hollandaise, black truffle and cured egg yolk and a chocolate ganache cake that comes with brownie crumble, creme fraiche and cherry gelato.
A limited re-release of Pippin Hill’s 2018 Rose, which began Feb. 11, will continue while supplies last.
Dining options are available for Valentine’s Day fun with your squad or with your sweetheart.
The Vintner’s Table offers a four-course pairing of Pippin Hill wines with menu choices for parties of six to 16. Flights and Bites is a seasonal three-course meal for two that’s served family style with Pippin Hill’s latest wine releases.
Moroccan game hen class
Terre Sisson of Charlottesville Wine & Culinary and Jim Winecoff of Mona Lisa Pasta will present a cooking class at 7 p.m. Monday that’ll teach home cooks how to prepare Caesar salad in fricos rings, Moroccan-spiced game hens, Israeli couscous with roasted root vegetables and blueberry crostata.
The class, which takes place at Mona Lisa Pasta, is $68. While you’re registering, make reservations for the pate choux class at 7 p.m. March 18. Sign up by calling (434) 295-2494.
Chitterlings and more
Piney River Volunteer Fire Department is serving up its 62nd annual Chitterling Dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the fire department. In addition to chitterlings and favorite fixings, there will be ham, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, breads and homemade desserts.
All proceeds from dine-in and takeout meals will benefit the fire department. For details, call (434) 277-5778.
A Dram of Love
Virginia Distillery Company’s A Dram of Live Valentine’s Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Whisky tastings, cocktails by the fire and live music are featured; make a day of it by catching a meal from a food truck. If you’d like to take a distillery tour, be sure to book it in advance. For all the particulars, go to a distillery.com or dial (434) 285-2900.
Food drive fun
Charlottesville’s Commissioner of the Revenue office is presenting its second Food and Fund Drive through Saturday to collect non-perishable food items and money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Food donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the City Hall lobby, Commissioner of the Revenue office, the city’s Parks and Recreation Office and the Offices of Neighborhood Development Services.
Checks made out to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be accepted; put City of Charlottesville Commissioner Drive in the memo line. For more information, call (434) 970-3661 or email CityCor@charlottesville.org.
Canned Soup Month results
The results are in for a January food drive by Jubilee Family Chiropractic and 39 other businesses. The third annual drive to help restock the shelves of food banks after the holiday rush brought in 2,302 pounds of food.
Items collected included canned vegetables, soups, baby food, fruit, sauces, canned chicken and tuna, boxed meals and monetary donations.
