This week’s Buzz Bites include a wine-pairing dinner with a French accent, the VA Wine Club’s spotlight on Orange County vineyards and a brand-new Girl Scout cookie.
Inspired by France
The Mark Addy in Nellysford will focus on France as part of its Wine Pairings from Around the World Series. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, four courses and wine pairings will be served for $99, which includes tax and gratuity.
The meal begins with French onion soup, followed by salade Nicoise and a choice of Chateaubriand served with ratatouille and lyonnaise potatoes or salmon topped with beurre blanc sauce and served with ratatouille and lentilles du puy.
Tarte tatin will be served for dessert.
Reservations are required. Get all the details by dialing (434) 361-1101, or visiting mark-addy.com; that’s also where you can peruse the brunch menu and dinner selections.
Red, white and Orange
During January, Orange County wines will be featured by the VA Wine Club.
A Small Taste of Orange County Trio Collection includes Barboursville Vineyards’ Vermentino Reserve 2016, Chestnut Oak Vineyard’s Euclid 2017 and Horton Vineyards’ Gear & Lace Tit for Tat Red Wine. The $68 value is being sold for $56.99.
The second collection is called A Taste of Orange County Featuring Chestnut Oak Vineyard Collection. Look for Chestnut Oak Vineyard’s Petit Manseng 2016, Chestnut Oak Vineyard’s Viognier 2017 and Horton Vineyards’ Malbec 2015. This collection is $52.99.
For information, go to a wine club.com or call (800) 826-0534.
Lemony new cookie
Girl Scouts in the Virginia Skyline Council will start a new year of cookie sales on Friday, and a new flavor offers a variety of encouraging messages.
Lemon-Ups are crisp lemon cookies with eight motivating messages, including “I am an innovator” and “I am a go-getter.”
Cookies are $5 per box, and Lemon-Ups aren’t the only ones you can take home. Thin Mints, Trefoils and other favorites will be available, too.
To find cookies, go to girlscouts.org/cookies or try the free Girl Scouts Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android. To locate local troops and buy some cookies, dial (540) 777-5100 or (800) 542-5905.
Potato chips and bubbly
If you’ve always wondered what wine to serve with your favorite crispy, crunchy, salty snacks, consider adding a little sparkle.
Valley Road Vineyards in Afton will present “Bubbles & Chips,” a sparkling wine event, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Champagne and sparkling wine can bring just the right notes of acidity, sweetness and minerals to the mix, and Alyson Muff will be on hand to explain why these combinations seem to suit each other so well.
Seating is limited for the event, which is $45 per person, including tax and gratuity. Sign up for your spot at Eventbrite. For information, go to valleyroadwines.com/event/champagne-chips or call (804) 350-9551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.