THURSDAY 12-19
ROCK AND MORE
Yarn with Gote: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Susan Munson & Xmas Minions: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
The Midlife Crisis Band: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Baby Jo's: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
THEATER
"A Very Special Live Arts Special" with Kip McCharen: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25.
FRIDAY 12-20
ROCK AND MORE
Holiday Evening Candlelight Tours: 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $10 ages 3 to 12.
A Risque Family Christmas featuring Disco Risque with Ruckus the Bulldog and Kluster Phunk: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Eli Cook and Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Gary Green, Calie Garrett and Justin Storer: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza Co. food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Hilarities at Holly's with Winston Hodges, Alex Castagne and Dom Grayer: Stand-up comedy, 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, no cover.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Jesse Ray Carter Trio: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
THEATER
"A Very Special Live Arts Special" with Kip McCharen: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $25, $40 includes Snow Ball.
2019 Snow Ball: With live DJ and Snow Queen, 9 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $20, drink tickets $5, 21 and older. Evening attire requested: festive, white and/or silver.
SATURDAY 12-21
ROCK AND MORE
The Gladstones with Mama Tried and Kingdom of Mustang: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Possum Lites: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Winter Music Series with music by Brian Franke: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
CONCERTS
Virginia Consort Carolers: 4 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free.
"Christmas at the Paramount": Oratorio Society of Virginia, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $52 gold circle, $34 silver circle, $27, $10 students.
DANCE
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society: December Dance with instructor and DJ Kristin Wenger, Let's Face the Music lesson at 7 p.m. included in admission, dance at 8 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, $13, $5 stiudents with IDs and first-tim,e attendees, free for members and anyone younger than 17. Babysitting is not provided. Deadline has passed for 6 p.m. dinner reservations.
SUNDAY 12-22
ROCK AND MORE
Ken Farmer and Authenticos: 4:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
MoJo Sweet Potato Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover. Bring your favorite sweet or savory pie to share.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: "It's a Wonderful Life": 2 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
DANCE
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.
MONDAY 12-23
ROCK AND MORE
Cirque Dreams Holidaze: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $99-$29, parking $15.
Sons of Bill & Friends' 10th-Anniversary Christmas Party with Luke Wilson and The Dericks: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35 Wilson Family VIP Acoustic Show, $20, $1 per ticket will be donated to Loaves & Fishes.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.
Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.
