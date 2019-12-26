 

THURSDAY 1-2

ROCK AND MORE

Lon and Neal: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Face Made for Radio: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

FRIDAY 1-3

ROCK AND MORE

Good Dog Nigel with Orange Folder and Films on Song: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7. 

Friday Night Dry with Tyler Dick Band: Full menu of alcohol-free mocktails, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, free, all ages. 

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Eli and Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Erin Lunsford: 6-9 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Karaoke Invitational with Charlie and The 45s: Live country karaoke, 8 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Blue Sunburst Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

CONCERT

The Wildmans: Neotraditional string band presented by The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, (434) 978-4335, $17, $14 advance.

THEATER

Branagh Theatre Live in HD: "The Winter's Tale": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-0133, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

 

SATURDAY 1-4

ROCK AND MORE

BiG! with Bobblehead and Linda: 7:45 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $9, $7 advance.

An Evening of Grown Folks' Music with members of Ebony Groove: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, 18 and older. 

Kiz Carter and Juke Jackson: Part of Early Bird Series, 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

A Tess Majors Tribute with Harli & The House of Jupiter and Nahlij Corbin: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

CR from DR: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

 

SUNDAY 1-5

ROCK AND MORE

Jack and the Me Offs with Xsmashcasters, Cream Dream and Latchkey Kids:  7:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7. 

Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: Latin and Gypsy rhumba guitar duo, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.

THEATER

Paramount at the Movies Presents: "School of Rock": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

DANCE

Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.

MONDAY 1-6

ROCK AND MORE

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open and sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.

Goth Takeover of Holly's: 8 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

TUESDAY 1-7

ROCK AND MORE

Ragged Mountain String Band: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

WEDNESDAY 1-8

ROCK AND MORE

Junior Moments: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Josh Mayo’s Open Mic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Ben Hernandez and Gabe Robey: 10:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

DANCE

Intermediate Ballroom Dance Series with Lee Santos: 6:15 to 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (540) 335-4800, $20 per class, $18 for USA Dance members all ages welcome, experienced dancers only, no partner required, pre-registration recommended.

Bachata Fusion: Weekly dance event from Charlottesville Salsa Club with DJ Butchata, 9 p.m., featuring lesson by Carolyn Moats at 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 962-6526, $8 men, $5 women, discount with student ID.

