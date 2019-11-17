When the Virginia men’s basketball team takes the floor during warmups, a difference is evident. The Cavaliers look taller, longer and stronger than the opposition.
Once the ball gets tipped, UVa’s domination goes a step further.
Through three games, the Cavaliers are 3-0 with three commanding victories. These wins have featured highlights such as Mamadi Diakite blocking a shot three rows deep at Syracuse and Jay Huff throwing down a reverse dunk against Columbia. To a casual observer, the Wahoos have been forceful.
The stats back up the eye test.
» Virginia holds a 96-38 advantage in points in the paint through the opening three games of the season.
» The Cavaliers have led for 111 minutes and 41 seconds of their 120 minutes played.
» UVa opponents turned the ball over 42 times in the first three games, while only making 41 field goals.
» Opponents have gone up for shots 19 times only to have them blocked back in their face.
By any account, whether it’s through eyes or statistics, the Cavaliers destroyed their first three foes. This defensive dominance comes despite shooting woes and an inexperienced backcourt. It’s a Virginia team averaging a meager 57.7 points per game.
Despite averaging fewer than 60 points per game, UVa is winning games by an average of 21 points per contest. It’s a weird reality for fans outside of Virginia accustomed to high-scoring games with less emphasis on defense.
For UVa supporters, this start feels just right.
“They’re just set up really well defensively for the way they play,” Columbia head coach Jim Engles said. “The system is an amazing system.”
Teams are shooting just 41-of-164 (25%) against Virginia’s Pack Line defense this season and no team has shot above 30% against the Cavaliers. Shooting from 3-point range is equally as poor, with teams shooting 19-of-81 (23.4%) against UVa. It’s challenging to drive the lane, and it’s challenging to make contested 3-point shots against the length of Virginia.
After shooting 23.6% overall and 17.2% from the 3-point line against UVa, Syracuse is shooting 54.9% from the floor in its two victories since losing to the Cavaliers. Jim Boeheim’s squad shot 40% from 3-point range in those two wins.
James Madison has scored at least 70 points in every game except for its 34-point output against UVa, and the Dukes are shooting 43.1% from the floor in their three games against teams other than the Cavaliers. JMU shot 22.6% against Virginia.
Columbia shot 41% against opponents other than Virginia before shooting 28.6% from the floor and 28.6% on 3-point shots when it visited JPJ Arena.
Against opponents other than the Cavaliers, Virginia’s opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game on 44.8% shooting. Those teams averaged 36.7 points per game on 25% shooting against Virginia. Not only do the Cavaliers limit possessions, they also force teams into taking contested shots from the perimeter.
In summary, it’s challenging to play Tony Bennett’s squad.
The result of defensive domination and inexperienced players results in low-scoring affairs. That’s why Virginia ranks at the bottom of the ACC in points per game, but among the best in the conference in scoring margin. Bennett’s system works, and it allows for the young players to get up to speed offensively without damaging the team’s record.
Winning by 20 points per game despite shooting 13-of-65 (20%) from the 3-point line through three games is impressive. There’s cause for concern with the deep-shooting woes slowly turning into a pattern, but the team’s defensive dominance through three games is outlandish.
“I think we know what our identity has to be, we got to keep showing that,” Bennett said. “We just want to keep making it hard for opponents to score against us.”
UVa hopes to maintain its defensive performance Tuesday, when it welcomes a 4-0 Vermont team fresh off a win over St. John’s.
All signs point to a defensive battle when the Cavaliers and Catamounts square off Tuesday night. Vermont is shooting just 38.4% on the season, including 20.8% from beyond the arc. On the flipside, it’s holding opponents to 34.3% shooting and 19% shooting from 3-point range.
For Virginia fans, Tuesday’s matchup is shaping up to be a thing of beauty.
