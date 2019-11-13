Every journey away from faith is personal, and tucked inside are the seeds of a way back.
Sometimes, a storyteller’s own story can be particularly riveting and illuminating. C.S. Lewis’s path from heartbroken child to angry atheist to “most reluctant convert” offers universal moments of agony, questioning and discovery that have lured millions to his books over the years.
Playwright and actor Max McLean, the founder and artistic director of Fellowship for Performing Arts, will portray Lewis in “C.S. Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert” Thursday evening at the Paramount Theater, leading audience members through the writer’s journey home.
“It’s a little bit structured like ‘Mark Twain Tonight,’’’ McLean said of the show, which offers an intimate look at the popular writer of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” “Shadowlands,” “A Grief Observed” and “The Screwtape Letters.” Many details in the show come from the medieval and Renaissance literature professor’s autobiographical “Surprised by Joy.”
McLean invites audience members to join him on Lewis’s path from a 9-year-old grappling with the death of his mother to a 32-year-old receiving his first Christmas Communion in 17 years.
The loss of Lewis’s mother to cancer in 1908 left the boy bereft, struggling with his grief in the midst of an already complicated relationship with his father.
“He prayed for her to be healed and miraculously to be revived,” McLean said. After his mother’s death, “it started to give him a pessimistic view of life. He left the faith when he was 14 years old.”
Then, “the butchery of World War I,” which brought death on a scale previously considered unimaginable, prompted the Oxford student turned teenage soldier to wonder what kind of heavenly power would allow such evil and loss, McLean said.
Audience members will settle into their seats at the Paramount already knowing that Lewis finds his way back to an active Christian faith, but finding out how his individual story unfolds will keep them absorbed, McLean said.
“People love stories about people who change,” he said. “How would someone go from hard-boiled atheist to important Christian writer of the 20th century?
“The struggle of whether we believe or don’t believe is one we go through all our lives. He also addresses the kinds of questions that appeal to a lot of people.”
Lewis’s engaging personality also draws audience members closer, McLean said.
“He truly examined his faith,” he said. “Plus, he had this huge personality. He sucked the air out of the room when he came in. He was the most popular lecturer at Cambridge.”
Lewis’s gift for articulating his pain, process and ultimate triumph keep audiences involved in the tale.
“I always have a Q&A after the show, and that’s always engaging,” McLean said.
“The fact is Lewis is such an engaging writer and entertainer. He really lived an examined life, and he wrote about it with extraordinary lucidity.”
The show is recommended for ages 13 and older; children younger than 4 will not be admitted. Audience members who are inspired to learn more about Lewis and his quest will find a book table with a selection of Lewis’s works — McLean recommends “The Problem of Pain,” “Mere Christianity” and “Collected Letters” in particular — and three insightful biographies. For information, visit theparamount.net or call (434) 979-1333.
