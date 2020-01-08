Charlottesville has implemented a new policy to standardize responses and charges for open records requests.

The policy charges requestees in 15-minute increments to assemble documents under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act after an employee has spent 15 minutes on the requests.

The charge would be based on the pay rate of the employee fulfilling the request.

The policy was approved by City Manager Tarron Richardson on Dec. 18.

FOIA allows localities to “make reasonable charges not to exceed its actual cost incurred in accessing, duplicating, supplying, or searching for the requested records.”

Requesters will also be charged for physical copies of documents that are more than five pages. Each page will be charged at 8-cents per page after five pages.

Albemarle County starts charging in 15-minute increments after 30 minutes of work, while Richmond charges for all employee time.

