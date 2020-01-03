The Charlottesville Police Department has posted a redacted list of its general orders online.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced in October that the information would be posted by this month. 

That announcement came a few days after residents raised concerns that the policies weren’t available during a City Council meeting.

In a press release, CPD says that publishing the orders is part of a “ continued effort to build upon trust, transparency, and legitimacy within the community.”

A limited number of the orders that relate to operational and tactical responses have been redacted.

