The Charlottesville Police Department has posted a redacted list of its general orders online.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced in October that the information would be posted by this month.
That announcement came a few days after residents raised concerns that the policies weren’t available during a City Council meeting.
In a press release, CPD says that publishing the orders is part of a “ continued effort to build upon trust, transparency, and legitimacy within the community.”
A limited number of the orders that relate to operational and tactical responses have been redacted.
