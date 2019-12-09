Updated 11:52 a.m.
Charlottesville has received 13 applications for spots on its Police Civilian Review Board, including two candidates who were unsuccessful in the November election.
It is unclear, however, whether the applicants will meet the criteria to establish a full panel.
Last month, the council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the police oversight panel, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal. The deadline to apply for the board was Friday.
The board’s purpose is to improve trust between the Charlottesville Police Department and the community in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.
The board will include seven voting panelists and one nonvoting member.
Three people will be appointed from a historically-disadvantaged community or will live in public housing.
One member will represent a racial or social justice organization.
The person who works for a racial or social justice organization can live or work in the city. All other board members must be city residents.
The nonvoting member will be someone who has policing expertise or experience, according to board documents.
Members cannot be city employees, candidates for public office, former Charlottesville Police Department employees or immediate family members of an employee of a current law enforcement agency.
City Council will interview candidates in a closed session prior to its Dec. 16 meeting, which will be last scheduled meeting for outgoing Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin.
The applicants are Bellamy Brown, Elliott Harding, Stuart Evans, Vicki Hawes, Kevin Healy, Jaree Magee, Jehu Martin, William Mendez, John Pfaltz, Claudia Sencer, Anthony Wasch Jr. and James Watson.
Applicants used the standard applications for city boards and commissions and didn’t differentiate which seat they might qualify for.
Bellamy Brown
Brown, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, finished fourth in a six-way race for City Council in November, running as an independent.
Brown grew up in the city’s Venable neighborhood and is the grandson of the late Rev. Charles H. Brown, who was a leader in the city’s African American community and at the forefront of early efforts in affordable housing.
Brown earned a master’s degree in accounting from Liberty University, a master’s in finance from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a bachelor’s in finance and political studies from James Madison University.
He has worked in finance for Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, among other companies. He is also a member of the 2019 leadership program at the University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership.
Elliott Harding
Harding, a local attorney, was chair of the Albemarle County Republican Committee in 2016 and served on the board of directors of the Region Ten Community Services Board from 2015 to 2017.
He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2012 and law school at Washington and Lee University in 2015.
He challenged Virginia Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, in the 25th Senate District in November’s election.
Harding was also involved in the early work of The Monument Fund in its lawsuit against Charlottesville challenging City Council’s votes to remove the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. He later withdrew from representation.
The organization won its lawsuit, but the city plans to appeal.
Kevin Healy
Healy, who has lived in the city since fall 2017, is president and CEO of the Campbell-Hill Aviation Group, a consulting firm based in Northern Virginia.
Healy attended Spring Hill College and the University of Florida and is a member of the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society.
Healy previously worked as senior vice president of marketing and planning at AirTran Airways. The company was purchased by Southwest Airlines in 2011 and incorporated into the company.
According to his biography on Campbell-Hill Aviation Group’s website, he has testified before the U.S. Senate judiciary committee and provided “expert assistance” to the U.S. Department of Justice and Competition Bureau of Canada.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Healy to the Florida Commission on Tourism, where he served from 2002 to 2012. He also served on the board of directors of Visit Florida from 2002 to 2011, board of the Orlando-Orange County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the board of directors for the Central Florida Partnership from 2008 to 2012.
In his application, Healy said he’s spent “years” studying community policing and wants to be more involved in the community. He focused on expertise in strategic planning, analytics, management of metrics and accountability.
Vicki Hawes
Hawes is UVa’s assistant director of off-Grounds housing.
Hawes lived in the city from 1977 to 1983, moved away for three years, and then returned in 1986.
She graduated from then-Mary Baldwin College in 1973 and received a masters in education from UVa in 2005.
Hawes has been on several neighborhood associations and served with many charitable organizations, according to her application.
In her application, she wrote that she’s disappointed in salary disparities between city officers and those at UVa and in Albemarle County. She wants to work “closely and collegially” with CPD and help improve its reputation.
Anthony “Tony” Wasch Jr.
Wasch has lived in the city since April 2008.
He graduated from Temple University with a bachelors in engineering in 1969 and served in the military in Vietnam.
He is a member of the American Society of Plumbing Engineers and volunteers at election polls.
Wasch grew up in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, which is north of Philadelphia near Allentown. In his application, he admits that he didn’t experience racism growing up or attending Temple, but heard stories while serving in the military.
He said he heard more stories of racism after moving to Earlysville in 1982.
Wasch wrote that he believes African Americans still deal with racism in today’s society.
“I sincerely think that a retired plumbing salesman can keep an open mind, review each situation separately and judge it on its merits alone,” he wrote in his application.
Claudia Sencer
Sencer has lived in the area for 32 years, inclduing 24 in the city.
She graduated from Hamilton College with a bachelors in film and photography in 1979, New York University with a bachelors in nursing in 1985 and Georgetown University with a masters in nursing in 1987.
Sencer described herself as a “liberal and a believer in the good will of folks” in her application and said she is “saddened by the reactivity of folks.” She wants to “balance and calm” to discussions of the police.
John Pfaltz
Pfaltz, a U.S. Navy veteran, has lived in the city for 49 years.
He graduated from Haverford College in 1956, Syracuse University in 1962 and the University of Maryland in 1969.
In his application, Pfaltz wrote that he wants to understand the inner workings of the police department, require all board members to attend police activities and ensure that statistics and correct and complete.
Lucas Beane
Beane has lived in the city for three years and works at Oakhurst Inn.
He graduated from UVa with a bachelors in astronomy and physics in 2015 and received a masters in data science in 2019.
He is a volunteer data analyst at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and a Democratic campaign volunteer.
Beane wrote in his application that his background in data analysis could help the board in its mission.
Jaree Magee
Magee has lived in the city off and on for eight years.
She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University and serves on several boards and committees, such as ReadyKids and Project Link.
She has worked with the Region Ten Community Services Board and the Improving Pregnancy Outcomes program through the Virginia Department of Health.
Magee wrote that she wants to gain in-depth knowledge of “occurrences in the police department” and address issues in a “kind and loving manner.”
William Mendez Jr.
Mendez has lived in the city for two years.
He graduated from Colgate University in 1972 and received a doctorate from the University of Chicago in 1976.
He is a member of the Jefferson Bridge Club and Society of Toxicology.
In his application, Mendez describes himself as a semi-retired data science with 35 years experience in public policy consulting.
He wrote that he moved to Charlottesville with his wife shortly before the “extremely scary” Unite the Right rally in 2017.
Mendez wrote that he believes the board needs someone to focus on data and his background could assist in understanding information from the police department.
