AARP Smart Driver Course, a refresher course for drivers older than 50, is from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 and 18. Both days of the course are required to obtain a certificate to satisfy auto insurance rules. The Center at 491 Hillsdale Drive. Register in advance at (434) 974-7756.
The Center is going to be presenting How to Invest for Income from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Body Awareness for the Best Sleep and Rest is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Line Between Physical Reality and Spiritual Reality from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
Fifth Season Gardening is going to be offering wreath workshops from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. $55 includes all materials. A Winter Wonderland Fairy Garden Workshop for children older than 4 is from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. $20 includes all materials. Creating the Perfect Holiday Centerpiece is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 14. $35 includes all materials. 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance fifthseasongardening.com/stores/charlottesville. (434) 293-2332.
Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers its last packing class of the year with Packing 201: Packing in Hard-sided Luggage at 11 a.m. Saturday. 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
