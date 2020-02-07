» The Center offers All things Digital: Google from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday; Retirement Account Rules from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday; Star Light, Star Bright, presented by Charlottesville Astronomical Society, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Understanding Alzheimer's and Related Dementias from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday; Love Your Heart from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; and Stress and Anxiety Management: For Your Day and Your Night from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
» Homebuyer Panel with real estate and mortgage lending experts will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.
» How to Start Your Own Business is from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
» Ivy Creek Foundation presents "Why Are Snakes So Cool?" with Butch Brodie at 2 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited. 1780 Earlysville Road. (434) 973-7772.
» Literacy Volunteers offers new tutor training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. literacyforall.org or (434) 977-3838.
» Marketing Your Business: Take the Next Steps in Promoting Your Business is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fluvanna Public Library at 214 Commons Blvd. in Palmyra. $10 includes lunch. Register in advance at fluvannachamber.org/event-3696620. (434) 589-3262.
» Packing Workshop: River Cruises is from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College offers Getting Started Information Sessions for prospective students, offering information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at PVCC's Main Campus, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
» Virginia Native Plant Society hosts Al Cire presenting Invasive Plants in State Parks during its monthly meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Ivy Creek Natural Area’s Education Building at 1780 Earlysville Road.
