» The Center offers Medicare Special Plans from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aging in Place II — Independent and Continuing Care Retirement Communities from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Long-Term Care Ombudsman information session from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Democracy Initiative at UVa's College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences hosts two conversations with Nikole Hannah-Jones on the history of slavery and how it has touched nearly every aspect of contemporary life from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Rotunda on UVa Grounds, and from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday at The Haven at 112 W. Market St. (434) 924-1504.
» Homebuyer Panel with real estate and mortgage lending experts will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.
» How to Start Your Own Business is from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
