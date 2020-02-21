» The Center offers Medicare Special Plans from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aging in Place II — Independent and Continuing Care Retirement Communities from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Long-Term Care Ombudsman information session from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.

» Credit and Money Management Workshop is offered for free by New Hill Development Corporation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library at 1500 Gordon Ave. Details and registration at newhilldev.org.

» How to Start Your Own Business is from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

» ProTip Tuesday: Attracting and Keeping Employees is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.

» The Social Side of Retirement is presented by UVa Community Credit Union from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.

Tags

Load comments