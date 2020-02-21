» The Center offers Medicare Special Plans from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aging in Place II — Independent and Continuing Care Retirement Communities from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, and Long-Term Care Ombudsman information session from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Credit and Money Management Workshop is offered for free by New Hill Development Corporation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library at 1500 Gordon Ave. Details and registration at newhilldev.org.
» How to Start Your Own Business is from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.
» ProTip Tuesday: Attracting and Keeping Employees is offered by Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
» The Social Side of Retirement is presented by UVa Community Credit Union from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.