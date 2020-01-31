» The Center offers Socially Responsible Investing from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Try It Out Tuesday at noon Tuesday, a cooking demo with University of Virginia dietetic interns from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Everything You Wanted to Know About Marijuana But Are Too Afraid to Ask from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» Children’s Botanical Art Class will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. (434) 293-2332.
» Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at Citizens Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave. Suite 206. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
» Essential Oils for Travel and Daily Life is from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters at 1043 Millmont St. (434) 977-1415.
» Homebuyer Panel with real estate and mortgage lending experts will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 15 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.
» Literacy Volunteers offers new tutor training from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12. literacyforall.org or (434) 977-3838.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College offers Getting Started Information Sessions for prospective students, offering information on degree and certificate programs, placement tests, student services and more from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at PVCC's Main Campus, 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at Crozet Library, and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Northside Library. pvcc.edu/outreach. (434) 961-5275.
» ReadyKids Parenting Teens Seminar Series offers Navigating Tricky Conversations with Adolescents, led by Sexual Assault Resource Agency, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Region 10 at 500 Old Lynchburg Road.
