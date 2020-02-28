» Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers “Packing 101: Learning Essential Packing Tips from a Peace Frogs Packing Specialist” from 1 to 2 p.m. March 6. 1123 N. Emmet St., No. 23. (434) 977-1415.
» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts Tim McCoy presenting “Pesticides and Pollinators: What Gardeners Should Know” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. (434) 872-4581
» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a Getting Started Information Session on certificate and degree programs, placement tests, student services and more from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library. (434) 961-5275.
» U.S. Census Bureau holds an information session on the upcoming 2020 Census at 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Israel at 301 E. Jefferson St. (434) 233-4494.
» Waldorf School hosts “Brain Science and Child Development” presented by Sharifa Oppenheimer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 120 Waldorf School Road. (434) 973-4946.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.