» Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers “Packing 101: Learning Essential Packing Tips from a Peace Frogs Packing Specialist” from 1 to 2 p.m. March 6. 1123 N. Emmet St., No. 23. (434) 977-1415.

» Piedmont Master Gardeners hosts Tim McCoy presenting “Pesticides and Pollinators: What Gardeners Should Know” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. (434) 872-4581

» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a Getting Started Information Session on certificate and degree programs, placement tests, student services and more from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library. (434) 961-5275.

» U.S. Census Bureau holds an information session on the upcoming 2020 Census at 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Israel at 301 E. Jefferson St. (434) 233-4494.

» Waldorf School hosts “Brain Science and Child Development” presented by Sharifa Oppenheimer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 120 Waldorf School Road. (434) 973-4946.

Tags

Load comments