» Get It Together: Organize Your Financial Records is held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 964-2001.

» How to Start Your Own Business is offered by the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Citizen's Commonwealth Center at 300 Preston Ave., Suite 206. centralvirginia.org. (434) 295-8198.

» Salamander Migrations to Virginia Vernal Pool Habitats is discussed by Chris Asquith during the Virginia Native Plant Society Chapter meeting from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Ivy Creek Natural Area at 1780 Earlysville Road. vnps.org/jefferson.

