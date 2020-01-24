» The Center offers How Not to Fall in the Winter from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Your Aging Feet and Plantar Fasciitis from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and the Writing for Pleasure Coffeehouse from noon to 2 p.m. Friday.
» Children's Botanical Art Class will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.
» Garden Planning 101: A Year in the Garden will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Season Gardening at 900 Preston Ave. Register in advance. (434) 293-2332.
» Homebuyer Panel with real estate and mortgage lending experts will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the UVa Community Credit Union Education Center at 335 W. Rio Road. (434) 924-2001.
» ProTip Tuesday: The Case for Benevolent Business is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. SE. Register in advance at centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
» Sierra Club hosts astronomer Ricky Patterson presenting Protecting Our Dark Skies at 2 p.m. Sunday in the McIntire Room of Central Library on East Market Street. (434) 979-7151.
